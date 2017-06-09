WeCare appeals for funding support

A charity organisation in Port Moresby has appealed to corporate donors to help them buy land to build an office.

WeCare Foundation patron Fr John Glynn said they are working from a rented small office in one of the buildings at Hohola Technical School.

“As the need to provide services and help poor, disabled, marginalised and abandoned young women and children living in our settlements started to grow, the need to employ more staff to help out surfaces and that has left us with the challenge of finding a place of our own,” he said.

Fr John said their office in Hohola has more than 20 people and is crowded.

“When we want to run our training programmes, we usually borrow accommodations and or rent them.”

WeCare programme manager Josephine Dromenge said they have tried to save some money to buy land but it was not enough.

“We also need a vehicle because our old SUV is not in good condition and I am the only one that drives,” she said.

Dromenge said it is sometimes risky for her and her female colleagues to visit people in some settlements in the city.

“When the vehicle breaks down, it is not safe as almost all of our staff are females,” she said.

WeCare Foundation supports vulnerable and marginalised women, children and youths.

They operate care groups in the settlement of Port Moresby by providing programmes in education, health, early childhood learning and women empowerment.

They also help people living with disabilities and attend to vulnerable youths who need educational support and employment.

Like this: Like Loading...