Wei lauds Ipatas Cup initiative

KARAMUI-Nomane MP Mogerema Sigo Wei has lauded Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas for sponsoring the Cocoa Cola Ipatas Cup which has become the pathway for rural talents to become professional league players.

“I salute Sir Peter for being the founder of this annual competition that has developed a lot of players over the years.

“Some of the Ipatas Cup products are now playing in the Kumuls, the Digicel Cup and even in the SP Hunters Intrust Super Cup team.

“That is the success story of a man who had the vision to see young men in the rural areas become disciplined citizens and good ambassadors of the game,” Wei said.

He said that he wanted to see a similar approach being taken in all the primary and high schools at the local level government level.

Wei, concerned about the level of violence in rugby league in the country and players’ professionalism, suggested that a serious approach be taken to ensure all schools in the country affiliated with the Schoolboys’ Rugby League.

Wei said education went hand in hand with sports.

“In PNG, violence is a part of everything we do. To stop violence, we must develop sports in schools so young people learn to be disciplined and play by the rules in the true spirit of sportsmanship.”

