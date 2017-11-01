WELL done Kumuls.

You have made Papua New Guinea proud in you first home game.

The only weakness I observed is that the back-up was not effective.

After breaking through, you were looking for someone to pass the ball and that needs to be improved.

You are all good and when everyone starts running and backing up, I believe we can make it to the top.

Let the Queensland Intrust Cup victory and the New South Wales loss be a lesson to all.

Remove all the pride and joy and get down to your knees and play the second game as your first game.

We are right behind you all.

Keep up the good work.

FB and George Leo

