We’ll keep the Lord’s 10 commandments

I WRITE to explain on the law that was nailed to the cross stated by Daniel Smith on (The National, July 4).

There were many laws in the old testaments and they are categorized into four – Ceremonial law, Civil law (Judgments & Status), Health law and Moral law (written with finger of God-Exo31:18).

The ceremonial law were nailed to the cross but it’s significant of it are still active today for us to claim by faith because Father and Son are the same yesterday and today and forever (Heb13:8).

The moral law of God is the foundation of God’s government and it’s not nailed to the cross. I do not come to destroy the law (moral law) or the writings of the prophets, but I come to fulfill (Mat 5:17-19).

I come to the volume of this book, which is written of me (Jesus).

I delight to do your will, O God your law is within my heart (Ps40:L7-8).

The 10 commandments was written on the tablet of stone including the Sabbath Truth.

The stone was Jesus (Eph2:20).

Therefore, we cannot separate the 10 Commandments from Jesus.

If we Love Jesus the Son of Adonai, we’ll keep His commandments including the Sabbath Truth.

Albert Peter Alo

PTM-POM

Like this: Like Loading...