Well-planned suburbs preferred

PROPERTIES in suburbs which are well established and accessible to services are preferred by home owners, according to a survey.

The housing survey was carried out by Niugini Lands and Properties. It found that more than 50 per cent of participants preferred living in the old but well planned suburbs of Port Moresby as opposed to newer suburbs.

NLP managing director Dr Lindsay Kutan said the most preferred suburbs – Boroko, Korobosea and Five-Mile – were the oldest and most established suburbs.

“It implies that location and services matter. 8-Mile, 9-Mile, ATS and Malolo Estate constitute a new crop of developments, largely accommodation without supporting services such as schools, shops, health centres and other amenities,” Kutan said.

“The survey noted that the new developments were fast-paced by developers to cater for the need for better planned suburbs.”

