Welly backs governor’s call on police structure

By REBECCA KUKU

Hela police commander Michael Welly has supported the call made by Governor Philip Undialu for the provincial police structure to be approved.

Undialu recently made a call to the Government to approve the Hela police structure after 26 people were killed in a tribal fight.

Welly said that the call was timely and much needed for the province, which had been ravaged by tribal warfare.

He said the police in the province were still using the structure based on the district plan from Southern Highlands.

Police officers are operating without position numbers.

“I’ve already submitted my provincial police structure draft to police headquarters for approval, but I am still waiting,” Welly said.

“Police officers have not been given position numbers.

“Most are just carrying out police duties as constables, but with no position numbers or ranks.”

Welly called for approval of the structure as Hela had been ravaged by three tribal fights that had claimed more than 30 lives.

“We do not have the manpower to address law-and-order issues,” he said

“We are using the district structure and as such have only 120 constables.

“I stand as the provincial police commander and support the call made by the governor for our provincial police structure to be approved.

“This is so that we can operate as a provincial police and bring in more manpower to curb the ongoing law-and-order issues in the province.”

