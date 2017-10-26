Welsh Dragons land in Port Moresby

THE 2017 Rugby League World Cup fever turned a notch up with the arrival of the Welsh team in Port Moresby yesterday.

The Dragons captained by Craig Kopczak, pictured, will face the PNG LNG Kumuls in their pool C opener at the Oil Search National Football Stadium on Saturday.

World Cup host city manager Tasman Samuel was at the airport to welcome the Welshmen.

Adding a PNG flavour to the event, a traditional Motu-Koita dance group from Vabukori village, Moresby South, welcomed the Welsh in their first visit for all members of the contingent.

“We welcome the Welsh to PNG. On behalf of the indigenous land owners of Port Moresby we welcome you to our land,” Samuel said. “We hope you enjoy your stay and we wish you all the best. Our traditional dance here is a symbol of welcoming you all,” troupe leader Philip Lui said.

On the behalf of the host organisers in Port Moresby, Samuel was pleased with the proceedings of the official reception.

“Finally the day is here, the Welsh have arrived and just talking to them when they landed, they are really happy to be here.

“They said it was pretty hot for them when they got off the plane but they’re looking forward to the next few days in Port Moresby.

“It’s their first time for them to be here in PNG and they’ve heard a lot about the country.

“We thank the airport staff for making sure all went well for Wales’ arrival. They’ll have a reception at the British High Commission and then do a school engagement tomorrow,” Samuel said yesterday.

The arrival of Wales was obviously different from the arrival of other rugby league teams, especially the Australian Kangaroos, due to the public’s limited knowledge of the Welsh players.

Wales as well as the other teams (Ireland and USA) who face the Kumuls in the pool stage of the World Cup will stay at the Stanley Hotel.

