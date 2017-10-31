Welsh lose but gain in experience

DESPITE suffering their biggest loss in a rugby league World Cup, Wales were given a treat during the opening ceremony to their Pool C opener at the Oil Search National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

The visitors were impressed with the different cultural dances performed pre-game on the field.

Wales coach John Kear reacted to the hospitality of PNG as “incredible and unique”.

Although the Welshman will have bad memories of their game played under stifling heat and infront of 14,800 parochial fans, their experience of PNG’s diverse traditions is a positive tale they will share with their families in the UK.

Host city manager Tasman Samuel said the traditional performances were a way of sharing with the world PNG’s culture.

“The dancers were organised by the Tourism Promotional Authority and we thank them for their support,” Samuel said.

“With 128 countries broadcasting the world cup, this is a great chance to expose PNG’s culture to a global audience not just rugby league’s benefit but in other areas like tourism and business as well.”

The Welsh were given bilums designed with the Wales flag and colours by the Kumuls after the game as a sign of appreciation.

Like this: Like Loading...