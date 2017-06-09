Wemin reclaims Mr PNG title

Lucas Wemin regained the Mr PNG title at the National Body Building Championships –11 years after first winning it in 2006.

The national championships were held in Goroka last weekend at the National Sports Institute.

Wemin, representing the National Capital District Body Building Association, beat defending champion Steve Bomal (four time champion) of the Goroka Association.

Wemin, who has represented the country in various competitions including the Pacific Games, told The National that he was delighted to finally reclaim the Mr PNG title after missing out on several occasions.

“The competition was very tough and this shows the commitment from all the body builders competing,” Wemin said.

“We train six days a week with one rest day.

“In the four months leading up to competition, I was on a strictly protein diet to maintain my form.”

Wemin said body building required a lot of financial resources in terms of dietary needs and the hiring of training facilities. It demands total focus and discipline from the athletes if they wish to succeed in the sport.

Wemin also thanked sponsors the National Gaming Control Board, Skel Rice (Goodman Fielder) and the management of Murray Barracks Gym for letting bodybuilders train at the facilities at half price.

