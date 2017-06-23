Wenge seeks autonomy

By JUNIOR UKAHA and JIMMY KALEBE

FORMER Morobe governor Luther Wenge claims he will seek administrative and financial autonomy for the province if the people re-elect him.

He said it would be the only way to serve the people of Morobe effectively.

He said development funds were not being received early because the government did not have the money.

“Some members made commitments but their commitments will not materialise as there is no money,” he said.

“As a result, vital service deliveries to districts were not implemented on time while some projects were half done.”

Wenge, who was governor for three terms and contesting on a United Party ticket, said it was not his intention to replace the national government but rather to serve the province better.

He said that with the autonomy, Morobe would collect all the various forms of taxes and use the money to carry out social and infrastructural development. He pointed out that the province collected almost K5 billion in taxes each year.

