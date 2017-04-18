Wera bags double

By ISAAC LIRI

AN Adex Wera try-double on Sunday helped his side edge the Intrust Super Cup competition leaders Redcliffe Dolphins 12-10 at the National Football Stadium.

Scoring his first in the 28th minute, the versatile back showed remarkable footwork and speed after receiving a cut-out pass from his five-eighth and captain Ase Boas.

His second try in second-half was the game-changer, when he spotted a hole and ran into it, showing great evasive ability again to beat his opponent and former teammate Thompson Teteh to score in the 72nd minute.

Hunters coach Michael Marum applauded the Simbu man for his contribution.

“Adex is really dangerous when he gets the football,” Marum said.

“He had his best attacking game with his speed and footwork, and for him to score two tries for us and help us win was great.”

The Hunters mentor admitted his side came up with a lot of errors and incomplete sets however the 43-year-old credited his side for being physical on defence and attack.

Redcliffe coach Adam Mogg was disappointed with his side’s loss but admitted that the Hunters were better on the day.

The visitors drew first points in the 15th minute with a converted try by Moses Pangai after a the Hunters mistake but the home side struck back with a converted try by Wera to level the scores at 6-6 by halftime.

The second-half was similar to the first-half, with scrappy plays from both teams but the home side did not waste the opportunity to take the lead for the first time off the boot of Boas, five minutes into the second stanza for an 8-6 lead.

With 26 minutes remaining on the clock, Dolphins five-eighth Tyson Gamble crashed over for an unconverted try but the home side had the last laugh to hand the visitors their second loss of the season.

PNG Hunters 12 (Adex Wera 2 tries; Ase Boas con, pen) Redcliffe Dolphins 10 (Moses Pangai, Tyson Gamble tries; Joshua Beehag con) at NFS, Port Moresby. H/T: 6-6.

