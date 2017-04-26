Wera in the clear

By ISAAC LIRI

IN-FORM Hunters back Adex Wera will play this weekend against the Northern Pride despite being cited for a dangerous throw in last Sunday’s win over the Burleigh Bears.

Wera, who made a strong case for inclusion in Michael Marum’s Kumuls squad — which will be named on Sunday — for the May 6 Test against Cook Islands, with a four-try effort in the Hunters 42-6 win at Pizzey Park, will not accrue enough points for a one-game ban.

“I’m happy that I will be able to play and I ‘m looking forward to the game this weekend,” Wera said.

“I think I am just getting the small things right and its showing in my performances but I know that I have to back it up again.”

Marum said the weighting for the grade one charge carried 100 points which is below the 120-point minimum for match suspension.

He added the club would file an early guilty plea today which would see an automatic 25-point reduction to the weighting.

“Adex was cited and we’ve seen the video and will enter an early guilty plea. He’ll play against the Northern Pride this weekend, no problem there,” Marum said.

On the injury front Marum confirmed that a number of players had sustained minor injuries including returning hooker Wartovo Puara Jr, pictured.

“We picked up a few minor injuries, Wartovo was pulled out 10 minutes before full time with a sore ankle. “We’ll assess the players during our recovery sessions, hopefully everyone pulls through to play this Saturday.”

In team news, Bland Abavu shifts from the custodial position to the wing with Stargroth Amean slotting back into his preferred No.1 jersey in a positional swap.

Winger Paul Wawa replaces Karo Kauna for the weekend’s fixture at the National Football Stadium.

The change is part of Marum’s player rotation policy with the Wawa set to earn his third cap.

Marum said Wawa was thrilled to get the nod as Kauna gets a rest after impressing on the right edge at Burleigh. Forwards Stanton Albert and Moses Meninga who both missed last weekend’s game due to injury and suspension return on extended bench.

Marum will confirm the final 17 an hour before the kick-off.

The Pride are set to arrive in Port Moresby on Friday (1.30pm) and will have their captain’s run at the NFS in the afternoon. Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Adex Wera 5. Paul Wawa 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Henry Wan 9. Wartovo Puara Jr 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. David Loko 13. Wellington Albert Reserves: 14. Radley Brawa 15. Willie Minoga 16. Enoch Maki 17. Stanton Albert 18. Butler Morris 19. Ishmael Balkawa 20. Moses Meninga

