Wera keen to continue form in test

By ISAAC LIRI

HAVING impressive performances over the last couple of rounds in the Intrust Super Cup for the SP Hunters, Adex Wera is keen to carry that form into the international arena after earning a spot in coach Michael Marum’s Papua New Guinea side for Saturday’s test against the Cook Islands.

Named on the wing for the PNG LNG Kumuls, the Chimbu man is expected to provide a potent threat on the right edge. “Adex is one of our best players and having him in the national team is a bonus. He’s played before with the national side so we have confidence in him to perform at his best,” Marum said.

Having majority of the squad coming from the Hunters, Marum said combinations would not be an issue with Wera expected to combine well with Thompson Teteh as well as play-maker Ase Boas.

“Wera and Ase have combined well so far in the Q-Cup so I think both players can play well again at test level.

Wera said his familiarity with Boas bothers Ase and Watson would be an advantage in the oneoff international at Campbelltown Stadium.

“Both of communicate well and I love playing outside him when his setting the plays, we talk and then we apply it in the field but with the Kumuls its going to be a little bit different but we will do our best,” Wera said. When asked about his secret behind his impressive performances recently with the Hunters, the 26 year old said: “I think it’s about doing little things right, staying focus on game day and trusting my own abilities.

“It’s always tough to play in a test match because you are playing for your country and there is a lot of pressure but for me every time I’m in the field I trust myself so I believe I can maintain that same form from the Hunters.”

