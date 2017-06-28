Wera out, Albert in

By ISAAC LIRI

THE PNG Hunters have a favourable run over the next four rounds of the Q-Cup with three home games punctuated by a bye.

They welcome back prop Wellington Albert but have lost Adex Wera for Sunday’s round 17 fixture against the CQ Capras at the NFS.

Albert, who copped a one-match ban on a dangerous contact charge in round 15 against the Tweed Heads, comes back on the bench.

“Wellington’s return will give us a boost because he always tries to lift the team when he’s on the field,” Hunters coach Michael Marum said.

The Hunters play the Capras (Rd 17), Burleigh Bears (Rd 18) and Mackay Cutters (Rd 20) at the NFS with their second bye in round 19.

Slippery three-quarter Wera misses the weekend’s game with a rib cartilage injury.

Wera was not at his usual opportunistic best in the 18-14 win over the Northern Pride last Sunday losing the ball in tackles on two occasions as well as missing a try-scoring chance off a pin-point Ase Boas kick in the second half.

Marum said the loss of Chimbu man would be offset by the introduction of another game breaker in Willie Minoga.

“Adex has been in a lot of pain since Sunday and hasn’t been able to train so he’ll have a rest to heal and Willie (Minoga), moves in there,” he said.

Marum said Wera’s defence and penchant for rushing out of the line was another issue that would be addressed in his down time.

“Adex has been really good on attack for us but has been struggling with his defence and that is one part of his game which he needs to improve on.

“Last weekend he had a big job in front of him and he made a lot of errors,” Marum said.

“I wasn’t happy with his game but his one of our key players and he will have to improve that part of his game,” he said of Wera, pictured.

The other positional shift sees Stargroth Amean return on the wing while Bland Abavu retains the fullback role after impressing against the Pride.

In other changes to the squad Brandy Peter has been handed a starting berth at his preferred position of lock.

The nuggety back-rower was back to form over the weekend coming off the bench and gets his chance with incumbent Stanton Albert an unlikely starter after only playing the opening half last week.

“Brandy played well off the bench last weekend.

“We only had two forwards after halftime in Cairns and he took on the responsibility of playing more minutes for us.” Marum said while Peter was still building up to peak fitness his effort last Sunday was stamped with quality.

Prop Enoch Maki has been named on the extended bench with teenager Muka Peter Kulu retaining his place in the starting front-row.

Hunters: 1. Bland Abavu 2. Stargroth Amean 3. Israel Eliab 4. Willie Minoga 5. Paul Wawa 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Muka Peter Kulu 9. Wartovo Puara 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. Rhadley Brawa 13. Brandy Peter; Reserves: 14. Sailas Gahuna 15. Wellington Albert (VC) 16. Karo Kauna Jr 17. Stanton Albert 18. William Mone 19. Enock Maki 20. David Loko.

