Wereh: New approach for infrastructure maintenance

WORKS and Implementation will change its approach to attending to infrastructure under a new policy announced by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in Parliament last week, Secretary David Wereh says.

O’Neill and Works and Implementation Minister Francis Awesa announced brief details of the new policy last week, which major companies will partner with Government in the maintenance of major highways in the country.

“In light of the current unmanageable situations and challenges we face, we must look at a different approach to maintain our roads and keep them to best possible conditions always,” Wereh said yesterday.

“We must keep them open because of the demand for roads – people are on the road doing business.

“We must respond to that demand adequately.”

Wereh said the Government had come up with a long-term, programme-based on maintenance and restoration arrangement on the main highways.

“We will have contractors managing our priority roads on a three-to-four-year rolling programme,” he said.

“They will be stationed on the road sections to make sure that emergencies are responded to in time, road sections are maintained, bridges and culverts which are washed out are responded to.”

Wereh said his department’s technical team met yesterday to put out the first tender.

The tender was in line with Cabinet approval on long-term road maintenance arrangements.

