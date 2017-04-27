West Coast Namatanai locals are healthy, doctor says

LOCALS in West Coast Namatanai in New Ireland are very healthy, according to a doctor.

Dr Jethro Usurup, who is with Abt Associates PNG, is part of the Nautilus Minerals health patrol team providing basic health services to locals in some wards of Namatanai district.

“A lot of them are healthy people. We are not only seeing sick people, we are also seeing people who have come to know that they are well, which is a relief for us – a wellness check,” Usurup said.

“They would like to know whether they have looked after their children well and I think that is very good.

“A lot of well people have come through. More well people. In fact, probably 50 per cent of our people who have come through are healthy children, healthy mums and adults who really want to come in and hear it from the horse’s mouth that they are well.”

Usurup said the healthy standards proved that their villages were clean.

“There are now toilets in the villages. A lot of questions that we have asked them whether they have got toilets or not, people are saying that they are building the toilets,” he said.

“There are very few cases of diarrhoea already in this area even though it’s a wet season but most people are well.”

