West draw against Royals

WEST forced a 4-4 draw with Royals in the Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition at the National Football Stadium on Sunday.

West held the two time reigning premiers in the entire 40-minute challenge with solid defence.

Royals were leading 4-0 through a try to outside centre Rachel Wanpis at half time.

But that was matched by West Joan Wai in the second half. Half back Rahcel Koivi missed the easy conversion.

The competition leaders were lucky to maintain their unbeaten run with the draw.

This weekend they face another unbeaten team, Paga Panthers with three more games before the split round leading to the semi finals.

Royals were forced to their limits as they clearly underestimated the young West side.

Big guns in fullback Freda Waula, Wanpis, Menda Ipat, hooker Jennifer Robert, Diane Kaupa, captain Meli Jacob and Veronica Waula were taken to task.

West’s international basketballer Opa Eko, winger Susan Kouoru, five-eighth Queenie Gispe, Koivi, Grace Kaupa and Helcia Api played well against their experienced opponents.

West coach Raymond Aru was impressed with the players’ performance but said more needed to improve their attack and execution.

Meanwhile, the PRL will announce its 50-member training squad tomorrow.

Administration manager Meke Maino said from the 50 players only 34 would be selected to make two teams for trial matches on July 2 and 9 at the National Football Stadium leading to the Southern Confederate trials.

