West, East Sepik’s election items arrive

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

BALLOT boxes and general election-related items for polling stations in East Sepik and West Sepik arrived on a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft on Sunday, according to returning officer for Wewak, Thaddeus Ulapapik.

Ulapapik said the C130 military aircraft arrived at the Wewak airport in East Sepik with the ballot papers, boxes and items needed for polling.

There are 143 polling teams in the Wosera-Gawi, Ambunti-Drekirkir, Yangoru-Sausia, Angoram and Wewak districts.

“We have got the materials that we needed and we are now ready to start polling,” Ulapapik said

“We will conduct training for 715 polling officials on June 19 to 21.”

Vanimo-Green returning officer Anthony Makes yesterday confirmed that they also received their polling materials at Vanimo airport in West Sepik on Sunday for the Aitape-Lumi, Nuku, Vanimo-Green, Teleformin and the regional seats.

