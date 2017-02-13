Western better location for base, barracks

ALLOW me to express my view on the Manumau land deal in Central.

As a former employee of the Lands Department, I have served as land administrator for more than 20 years and have deep knowledge and understanding of the processes and procedures in relation to complying with statutory requirement for acquisition of customary and alienated land by the state for development.

Firstly, this particular land transaction that is now under investigation has set a bad precedence for future customary land acquisition for development.

This acquisition of portion 406 valued at K46.6 million is questionable as whether due processes were undertaken as the land area acquired was never mentioned and landowners were not aware of the deal.

Secondly, were these land portions deal sanctioned by the NEC or not? The question here is whether the Defence Department undertook a thorough feasibility study for other alternative sites located in other maritime provinces.

The government if possible should consider such provinces as Western due to its strategic location as it shares two international borders with Indonesia and Australia.

We the people of Western would appreciate if the Government could consider relocating the naval base and possibly the Taurama Barracks to Western as it would enhance security along the international borders with Australia and Indonesia.

It makes sense for Western to be considered for the relocation of the PNG Defence Force facilities by way of building new and separate township which will enhance Western’s development and growth.

The province is under-developed despite significant amount of its natural resources being exploited earning much needed revenue for the government to support

the economy through Ok Tedi mining and the vast logging activities.

Also it makes sense that by relocating these Defence Force facilities would enhance and compliment the Government’s policy plans and objectives to align its border development initiatives.

Dogo Olewale

Western Province

