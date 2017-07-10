Western delayed after request for five-day extension

POLLING in Western is expected to be completed on Wednesday after another five days’ extension, according to elections manager Max Paul.

Paul told The National yesterday that he had to request for the extra five days to give time for polling to be properly conducted and concluded in remote areas of the three districts – North Fly, Middle Fly and South Fly.

For North Fly, he said all local level governments have completed polling except for one.

He said some places were still conducting polling because it was delayed by bad weather.

“Counting for North Fly will be held at Kiunga town, Middle Fly in Balimo and South Fly in Daru Urban,” Paul said.

“Western is a difficult province, geographically. Polling in some places is completed.”

