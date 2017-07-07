Western End police satisfied with polling

By JAMES GUMUNO

WESTERN End police is satisfied with polling in Southern Highlands.

Assistant deputy commissioner Kaiglo Ambane said that the last ballot boxes from the Kagua/Erave electorate were transferred to Mendi and locked up at the police station along with other boxes.

He said that despite minor hiccups like late arrival of ballot papers for a few places, polling went smoothly.

He said that a few ballot boxes were tampered with during polling, otherwise all ballot boxes were returned safely.

“I want to commend the people of Southern Highlands for showing their maturity to vote peacefully,” he said.

Ambane, who is also in-charge of the elections security operation in Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga, said people in his region demonstrated to others that they could go into polls trouble free.

“I hope the people of Enga will do the same when they go into polling (today),” he said.

He said that police polling teams left Southern Highlands yesterday and moved into various places in Enga for polling.

Ambane appealed to the people in Enga to go into polling peacefully.

He said those who were trying to hijack the ballot boxes or carrying out other illegal activities polling and counting would face the full force of the law.

