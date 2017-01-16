Western Highlanders to take heed of disaster warnings

PEOPLE in Western Highlands are advised to take precautions during the rainy season to avoid accidents and deaths, disaster coordinator Robin Yakumb says.

He said the past few weeks starting last year Dec to Jan this year there has been heavy rain in the province that resulted in flooding of rivers and destruction of food gardens in all areas.

“There’s been heavy rain in the last few weeks, my warning to the people as the disaster coordinator is to take precautions and not send people to gardens,” Yakumb said.

“Children must not be by themselves while swimming in the rivers, they must have adults with them.

“People who have their houses built on low lands must migrate to higher grounds to avoid being covered by landslide, mothers must not go to gardens alone especially those gardens along the river sides.

He said people did not report landslides and flooding to the disaster office because there were no funds from the Government to carry out disaster relief work.

“There is flooding happening in the Highlands.

“One section of the highlands highway was closed due to a landslide.

“Western Highlanders are smart people,” he said.

“They know that the disaster officer does not have any money for relief so we did not receive any reports but I believe when we do have money we will have the reports flooding in.

