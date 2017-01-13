Western Highlands passes K218m budget for 2017

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Western Highlands government has passed a K218 million budget for 2017, which is an increase of K7m from last year.

Governor Paias Wingti described it as a programme oriented budget aimed at boosting current priority programmes.

Personnel emolument received the biggest slice of the budget totalling K95m. The other allocations are:

Kapal Haus Project –K29,200,000;

Transport Infrastructure – K11,814,400;

General Administration – K 9,620,600;

Social Development – K 8,240,100;

Education – K8660,000;

Health – K6661,900;

Economic Sector -K2252,900;

Law and Order – K1240,400; and,

Local Level Governments – K2164,000

Wingti said the provincial government would continue to work closely with the local MPs to improve road and educational infrastructure in their electorates.

He said MPs who had been providing counter-funding for these activities were Mul-Baiyer, Tambul-Nebilyer and Dei.

He said so far 31 new high schools were built in the province and major feeder roads upgraded.

Wingti said the focus on education was to have less number of children in the classroom from what used to be the ration of 60 or 70 students to one teacher. “We have achieved this in Tambul-Nebilyer district where we have less than 27 children in a class because we build many new high schools, build number of classrooms and teachers’ houses,” he said.

Wingti reiterated that quality education would boost the country’s human resource development and also address many social issues.

