Western Highlands schools warned

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Western Highlands education board has instructed schools to stop sending students home who had not paid their project fees at the start of the school year.

Board member Don Remi said they had also warned the schools who had collected project fees to refund them.

At least three schools – Hagen Secondary, Togoba, Notre Dame – turned back students who arrived for registration on Monday without any bank receipts to show that they had paid their project fees.

Remi, speaking on behalf of board chairman Lawrence Pena, said the board had given the schools two weeks to refund all project fees received.

He said students should register without having to pay the fees as directed by the Education Department.

Remi told The National yesterday that the education board resolved at a meeting on Tuesday to stop schools in the province from collecting project fees or any other forms of fees from students.

Remi, the branch president of the PNG Teachers Association, said the board was enforcing the Government’s policy on tuition-fee free education.

“I am calling on Hagen Secondary, Togoba, Notre Dame and other schools collecting fees this week to refund the money to the students within two weeks,” he said.

“I want to warn headmasters, principals, managers and the boards of management of education institutions benefiting from the Government’s TFF funds to immediately stop collecting fees.”

Remi warned schools defying instructions from the Education Department by collecting fees that would not receive any further TFF money.

The managers of the schools will also face disciplinary action.

He said some schools which collected project fees in the past never implemented any projects.

