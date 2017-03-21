Western H’lands coffee substation gets facelift

THE Western Highlands-based Coffee Industry Corporation substation has been upgraded with new office facilities – including a K52,000 35KVA power generator.

It was funded by the World Bank and the Government to improve CIC’s capacity to serve farmers and industry stakeholders.

“We can’t run an organisation effectively and efficiently with power blackouts affecting Information Technology and accounting systems,” PPAP manager Potaisa Hombunaka said.

The power outage had been affecting operations including internet connectivity, accounting system and general operation.

The substation facilitate coffee development and research work in Jiwaka, Western Highlands, Enga, Southern Highlands, Madang and East Sepik.

CIC chief executive officer Charles Dambui told the staff to use the assistance by PPAP to improve productivity at work and to ensure regular maintenance of the facility.

“We have to embrace these changes. We can’t call it a research station until we have proper facilities,” Dambui said.

He acknowledged the presence of CIC officers attending to the coffee berry borer pest in Banz (Jiwaka) and surrounding areas.

Like this: Like Loading...