Western H’lands schools to start classes on Monday

By ELIAS LARI

SCHOOLS in Western Highlands will start their term three on Monday and principals, headmasters and teachers are expected to resume normal classes, provincial education adviser Nokks Kiap says.

He urged all schools to resume normal operation after the two-week break. Kiap said despite the polling continuing, schooling should not be disrupted. He said principals, headmasters and teachers should not take advantage of the elections to have an extended holiday. He said that during declaration of votes, they may look at suspending classes to avoid associated problems or risks.

