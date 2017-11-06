Western MPs urged to work together

NORTH Fly MP James Donald is planning a teacher training college in Kiunga, Western.

The reasons he listed are the declining standard of education and the shortages of teachers in the rural areas. The MP’s plan is good.

For the convenience of Western, the problem exists in both South Fly and North Fly districts, with North Fly being better off.

It would be good for all elected Western MPs to work together and see things in the provincial context.

Take it in the provincial context because it is never an easy proposition to plan for a teacher training college.

Middle Fly MP Roy Biyama is our voice in Cabinet to lobby for it at that level.

Giwo Lalamo

Like this: Like Loading...