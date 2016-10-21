Western needs a new admin

WESTERN is constantly changing its provincial administrator and the district administrators every three months and it is confusing the public servants and service providers in the province.

There are currently three teams of public servants – one with the new PA, one with the old PA and those that do not belong to any team.

Since beginning of the year, all services in the province came to a standstill and the people have been held at ransom by these so-called public servants who fight for positions and their own agendas.

It’s almost the end of the year and the people still have not received the basis services.

It is time the Government appointed new PA so Western can move forward.

Sore Kona,

Kiunga, WP