Western, Oro showcase culture at provincial days

Western and Northern provinces both had their cultural days at different locations last Saturday.

University of PNG students from both provinces organised the events, with Western hosting their day at the Constitutional Park and Northern’s was held at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

The Western cultural day showcased different cultural dances and costumes, as well as arts and craft from the three districts.

Fly River Association president Mana James said the event was a major fundraiser for awareness programmes in the province.

South Fly MP Seki Agisa said the event did more than just showcase the province’s diverse culture, as it united the people.

The Oro show also had different cultural groups perform and musicians B-Rad and Alan Lee Herove of the Saugas Band performed on stage to an excited crowd.

