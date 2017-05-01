Western still lagging behind in development
THE people of Middle Fly in Western have been silent for last 15 years.
They have been suffering from issues as stated:
- No government support for tertiary students school fees.
- no proper cup lump rubber facilities for rubber growers.
- no sealed roads to access market in urban centres.
- no airport and seaport.
- no power and clean water in Balimo Town; and many more.
- appeal to voters to elect visionary leader, a person who has got leadership quality, economically and politically viable and capable.
Voter
Middle Fly