Western still lagging behind in development

THE people of Middle Fly in Western have been silent for last 15 years.
They have been suffering from issues as stated:

  • No government support for tertiary students school fees.
  • no proper cup lump rubber facilities for rubber growers.
  •  no sealed roads to access market in urban centres.
  • no airport and seaport.
  • no power and clean water in Balimo Town; and many more.
  • appeal to voters to elect visionary leader, a person who has got leadership quality, economically and politically viable and capable.

Voter
Middle Fly

