Western still lagging behind in development

THE people of Middle Fly in Western have been silent for last 15 years.

They have been suffering from issues as stated:

No government support for tertiary students school fees.

no proper cup lump rubber facilities for rubber growers.

no sealed roads to access market in urban centres.

no airport and seaport.

no power and clean water in Balimo Town; and many more.

appeal to voters to elect visionary leader, a person who has got leadership quality, economically and politically viable and capable.

Voter

Middle Fly

