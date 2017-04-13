Western women discuss safe motherhood in communities

MORE women in Western are now discussing safe motherhood in their communities, an official says.

Maria Rumints, the community mine continuation agreement Middle and South Fly health programme essential obstetric and newborn care health extension officer, visited the Wasua sub-health centre in the Manawete CMCA trust region.

The visit was to monitor and provide clinical support to health workers.

But it was through community engagement activities advocating safe motherhood where the real difference was seen.

A meeting was organised by the women leader to bring together the community and students from the primary schools to advocate on safe motherhood.

Women were given the opportunity to raise health concerns. Information was provided on antenatal and maternal health, including the importance of delivering in a health facility supervised by a trained health worker.

The meeting was attended by 104 women and their children.

The women identified and discussed some of the challenges they faced in accessing health services.

Eight women came to give birth at the health centre in the two weeks following the safe motherhood advocacy meeting.

“This was a great response by women with the support of their families, recognising the importance of having a supervised birth at the health facility,” Rumints said.

“This was the beginning of a change when information could be transformed into achievements that would help our mothers and children.”

