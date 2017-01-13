Westernagrees to buy Kroton equity option

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

WESTERN has become the final province to sign the agreement to acquire the Kroton equity in the PNG LNG project.

Deputy governor Abini Gesele signed the agreement yesterday with the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.

Governors of the four other beneficiary provinces – Hela, Southern Highlands, Gulf and Central – signed their agreement last month to acquire the equity.

“Last month, Western was left out because there were no MPs present to sign the agreement,” Gesele said.

“As the deputy governor, I don’t want this to happen again and fail Western for the second time.

“Western did not signed the agreement last month because the governor was accused of misappropriation and jailed.”

Gesele urged landowners of the impacted provinces to put differences behind and work together.

“As the deputy governor, I am willing to work with all the landowners. If you are fighting among yourselves than I’m going to stand and watch.”

He also urged the leaders, landowners and educated elites of the impacted provinces to work together to make sure that “benefits and services” reached the people.

“Pipeline come through the land in Gulf in order to come to Central.

“Therefore, leaders want the benefits to reach their people than the leaders must come together because pipeline did not went over but it came through you,” Gesele said.

Like this: Like Loading...