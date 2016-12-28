Westpac: Hope for forex issue

By GEDION TIMOTHY

THERE is light at the end of the tunnel as far as the shortage of foreign exchange is concerned, according to Westpac PNG.

New managing director Adrian Hughes was commenting on the forex shortage, which had been an issue for more than a year.

“Yes, it is a cycle and of course there is light at the end of the tunnel – but it is the number one issue for many of our customers at the moment,” he said.

“I’m fast learning that PNG is an export-dependent developing country of considerable natural assets and its economy is therefore very sensitive to fluctuating commodity prices. It’s Westpac’s role to support customers through good times and tough times.

“And given we have been in PNG for more than 105 years, we completely understand the challenges faced by businesses at this time and we’re here to support them.

“That said, the foreign exchange situation in PNG is very serious and we are seeing evidence of some of our business customers having operational issues because of the FX shortage.

“I know that everyone is doing what they can to bring some much-needed foreign exchange to the market and provide relief to affected businesses during this very difficult period.

“Westpac continues to work closely with the Bank of PNG and customers, to ensure that all orders for foreign currency have the required supporting documentation, so as to minimise delays.

He said the shortage was symptomatic of the significant growth of the PNG economy in recent years, with import demand growing faster “than our ability to diversify our sources of export income”.

“So, we’re going through the cycle and Westpac’s view – similar to others who do business in PNG – is that towards the end of next year and into 2018 we will see an improvement in commodity prices and currency flows,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...