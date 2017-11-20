Westpac inviting nominees

NOMINATIONS are now open for the annual Westpac Outstanding Women (WOW) Awards for 2017-2018.

Regional head of Westpac Pacific Kip Hanna said during the launching in Port Moresby it was to “celebrate and reward professional women for making a difference in their chosen fields, whether in a private sector, public sector, non-government organisations, community or entrepreneurship”.

“We all know the challenges women face in PNG and know how important it is to reward women who are leading the way professionally, and in doing so, building a legacy for other women and girls,” he said.

Hanna, who was appointed two weeks ago, said Westpac really “walk the talk” when it came to gender diversity and diversity in general.

The seven categories are PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Sector Award, Precinct Public Sector Award supported by the PNG-Australia Partnership, Steamships Not-for-Profit Award, SP Brewery Entrepreneur Award, Trukai Community Award, IBBM Young Achiever’s Award and Moore Printing Sports Award.

