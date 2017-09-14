Westpac keeps status as global leader in sustainability

THE Westpac group has retained its position for the 10th time as the most sustainable bank globally in the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Review published last week.

Westpac Group chief executive Brian Hartzer said Westpac’s continued recognition as a global leader in sustainability was testament to the strong culture around those issues at Westpac.

“To be recognised as the most sustainable bank globally in our 200th year of operation says a lot about how deeply committed we are to doing the right thing,” he said.

Hartzer said it marked the fourth year in a row and 10th time that the bank had achieved the global banking sector leadership position. It is also the 16th year in a row Westpac has been recognised as a global banking leader.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve renewed and extended many of these commitments – with our updated Climate Change Action Plan and Reconciliation Action Plan, and our world-first Financial Inclusion Action Plan, each setting ambitious targets in areas where we feel we can have a meaningful impact,” he said.

He said receiving external validation for the strength of their sustainability practices showed they were on the right path.

“It is also a tribute to the incredible efforts of our 40,000 employees who are committed to helping our customers and the community to create a better future,” he said.

According to the review, Westpac achieved a DJSI score of 94 per cent.

