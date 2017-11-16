Westpac names Hanna as new regional head Pacific

WESTPAC has appointed Kip Hanna, pictured, as its regional head Pacific.

Kip will be providing oversight, governance, performance and operational management for Westpac Pacific, which operates in Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

According to a statement from the bank, Hanna is a senior banking executive with more than 20 years’ experience locally and internationally in the United Kingdom, China and the Pacific.

He has banking and financial services knowledge and most recently held the position as head of Asia-Pacific Business Development for ANZ, leading the business across 34 markets including PNG and Fiji.

Westpac International general manager Bala Swaminathan said: “Kip has had a distinguished career leading teams and running financial services businesses internationally and locally. Kip brings a great deal of expertise to the Pacific, alongside a real passion for our staff, customers and the communities in which we work.”

Hanna said he was thrilled to be joining a dynamic and committed team “who understand the important role Westpac plays in supporting stability and growth in Fiji and PNG, right across the economy and communities”.

“Westpac has the longest banking history in the Pacific – proudly supporting families and businesses for many generations – and with that comes very deep roots and relationships that I’m looking forward to continuing and strengthening,” he said.

“One of my highest priorities is continuing the positive impact we have in Fiji and Papua New Guinea communities, while helping our customers and team to prosper and reach their full potential.

“Westpac Pacific has a strong history in both Papua New Guinea as the first bank opening in 1910, and in Fiji as the longest running bank, opening in 1901.”

