Westpac sees more customers using mobile banking

BANKING in Papua New Guinea has been transformed by mobile phones with more people using them to perform transactions, according to Westpac PNG.

This week the bank registered its 100,000th active customer to its mobile banking platform, now the fastest growing and most used of Westpac PNG’s banking channels.

Over the last few years, the bank designed a suite of electronic channels including ATMs, Eftpos, InStores and online banking, to bring low-cost products and services to more customers.

But mobile phones have proven to be the most popular for ordinary Papua New Guineans, showing them to be digitally-savvy and ready to embrace the latest technology, a bank spokesman said.

“Mobile banking brings huge benefits to customers and as a result has become the backbone of the sector’s digital transformation. It’s one of the most convenient and easy-to-use ways to do banking.

“And the bonus of Westpac’s mobile banking platform is that it’s completely free to use. Even if customers don’t have phone credits, they can still sign in and top up their phones.”

One of the most frequently used features is “Pay other” where customers can send money to a wantok’s accounts, even if the account is held with another bank.

