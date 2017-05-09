Westpac’s first-half profit up 6pc

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE Westpac Banking Corporation recorded a 6 per cent increase in its net profit for the first half of the 2017 financial results compared to the previous corresponding period.

The increase represents a A$3.9 billion (K9.48bil) profit.

The bank’s cash earnings was A$4 billion, up by 3 per cent.

Cash earnings per share was 119.8 cents, up 1 per cent. Cash return on equity was 14 per cent, at the upper end of 13 to 14 per cent range.

Westpac also reported a 94 cents per share interim, fully franked dividend, unchanged.

Westpac group chief executive Brian Hartzer said: “This is a solid result given the current complex operating environment. We have been disciplined in balancing growth and returns, with cash earnings up 3 per cent over both the previous half and the same period last year.

“At 14 per cent, our return on equity is at the upper end of the range we are seeking to achieve, and we held costs flat over the last six months.

“Our portfolio of businesses has performed well. The institutional bank is the standout, benefitting from improved credit quality, increased customer transactions, and a strong result from our markets business.

“Our consumer and business banks continued to grow in targeted areas but margins were affected by high funding costs.

“The benefits of our strategy are also clear in this result.

“We’ve digitised more processes, which is improving service for customers while also bringing costs down. We’ve launched a number of new systems including Samsung Pay, SuperCheck and our new wealth system Panorama. And we’ve added around 100 new online features to assist customers.”

The Westpac Group board has determined an unchanged interim, fully-franked dividend of 94 cents per share to be paid on July 4 this year.

