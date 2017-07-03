Wests thump Knights, end losing run

SYDNEY: The Wests Tigers snapped a seven-game losing streak, thumping the Newcastle Knights 33-12 at McDonald Jones Stadium yesterday.

A dominant first-half performance from the visitors set up the victory for Ivan Cleary’s men, with skipper Aaron Woods strong up the middle of the paddock and rookie Moses Suli dominating out wide.

It was a disastrous opening 40 minutes for the home side in their annual ‘Voice for Mining’ round with the visitors running in three tries and a penalty goal to race out to a 20-0 lead.

The late inclusions of Trent Hodkinson and Joe Wardle in the Knights line-up seemed to unsettle the home side’s fluency, while their defence was a replica of their second-half performance against the Dragons a week ago.

Newcastle needed to be first to score after the break but fell short when Danny Levi was held up over the line.

The close call from the Bunker frustrated Levi, who came up with back-to-back errors that enabled the Tigers to extend their advantage.

Knights winger Ken Sio was forced from the field with a shoulder injury and Naiqama got on the outside of Sione Mata’utia in the centres to link with David Nofoaluma to plant the ball in the right corner.

Newcastle finally got on the board in the 61st minute when Fitzgibbon went over from dummy half after a quick play-the-ball from Feeney, and when Dane Gagai came up with some individual brilliance to send Joe Wardle over five minutes later the home side were given a chance for an unlikely win.

Despite the hosts’ attempt to force their way back into the contest, a simple field goal from Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks with four minutes remaining killed off any chance of a fast finish. – NRL

