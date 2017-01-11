Wet season an issue for PNG Games

THE WET season in the early part of the year is the only stumbling block in preparations for the upcoming PNG Games scheduled for March 4-18.

Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko made this comment while updating the media on the preparations for the PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain.

“At this time of the year, weather plays a major role in the timing and the completion of the facilities for the March 4-18 event,” Tkatchenko said.

The minister said about 90 per cent of the sporting events and facilities were ready.

Tkatchenko said the people of West New Britain and the New Guinea Islands region would have some of the best facilities that were second to none.

“West New Britain will become the new sporting hub of NGI,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister appealed to governors and Open MPs to support their teams to attend the PNG Games in March.

