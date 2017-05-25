Wewak experiencing quiet election period, official says

ELECTIONS have had little impact on the operations of businesses in Wewak, East Sepik, according to Sepik Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Alois Mateos.

Mateos told The National that spending this year was less than in previous election periods.

“It is supposed to be a busy period with more purchases but currently the elections are very quiet,” he said.

“Only during the nominations, there was a lot of noise and activity.

“But there are not many people campaigning.

“It is most likely that the campaign activities are going straight to the villages.

“In Wewak, businesses are operating as normal.

“I think one of the reasons may be that most of the candidates do not have the financial support or backing from their political parties.

“There might be more spending or business activity as the elections draw to a close next month.

“It seems like the independent candidates are spending and using their own funds to campaign.”

