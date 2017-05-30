Wewak needs more tourism exposure, official says

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE tourism and hospitality industry in East Sepik needs promotion to attract more tourists, a hotel manager says.

Paradise New Wewak Hotel manager Miharu Kawabata told The National during the PNG Tourism Hospitality Expo in Port Moresby last week that in the past, more than 100 tourists visiting the province.

“Today we only receive about 20 tourists a week, and they do not get to stay long – maybe a day or two just for sightseeing,” she said.

The Paradise New Wewak Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Wewak.

It changed ownership over the years. In July 1981, Shizuka Kawabata from Japan took over the hotel.

“I think the decrease in number of tourists going to the province was because there were not enough marketing and advertising in the tourism and hospitality sector in the province,” Kawabata said.

She said there was not so much competition among hotels in the province which provided different services.

“Our main challenge is to have educated tour guides and language interpreters,” she said.

Kawabata said most of the tourists visiting East Sepik were mainly Japanese and European tourists and language barrier poses a challenge.

