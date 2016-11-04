Wewak not ready to be a ‘city’

I REFER to an article titled, “Wewak town to get city status” (The National, Nov 3) as a great joke for the people of East Sepik.

There is nothing to prove on the ground for Wewak town to change status as early as expected except the old colonial ugly looking buildings and warehouses all over the place with Chinese running almost 90 per cent of the businesses in this once beautiful township.

I challenge town mayor Charles Malenki to outline what development his administration has achieved during their term in office apart from the Somare Stadium, which is the only iconic structure as far as development is concerned for Wewak town.

Even the huge warehouse right in the middle of the Wewak town market is an eyesore and many still question how these people came to occupy this reserved land for informal market activities.

The country’s founding Prime Minister is from East Sepik but I am ashamed to say we don’t have any iconic high-rise buildings like what the people of Western Highlands and Enga have to make us feel proud of our town.

Wildwest Batowin, Via Email