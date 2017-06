LET the elections begin and for Wewak open we need a local Wewak Blood to win this election to move Wewak to the next level.

Since the demise of Narokobi, nothing is in show for Wewak.

We the people of Wewak do not need unlearnt foreigners to run our electorate.

Members in the recent 10-15 years have been virtually giving cash handouts with nothing to be proud of.

Let Joe Gabut in now!

Emmanuel, Via Email

