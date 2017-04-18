Wewak pulls out all stops in Sir Michael reception

By GYNNIE KERO

It marked the end to a remarkable, historical and eventful political career spanning almost half a century.

As the Government-chartered flight from Port Moresby arrived in Wewak, a crescendo of cheering and singing filled the air as hundreds welcomed their hero home.

At Boram Airport, some were weeping openly.

The public, including school children, lined the decorated streets from the airport to the Somare Stadium for the programme.

Sir Michael told of how at the beginning of his long political journey he was invited by former Maprik MP Sir Pita Lus to accompany him to Port Moresby from Wewak to be an interpreter.

“I want you to come to parliament and be an interpreter,” he said.

“We cannot understand what these expatriates are saying.”

He urged the people to embrace family unity.

“When you have family unity, always stick to your family,” Sir Michael said.

“This is my message to young people of East Sepik.

“Lady Veronica and I have been together for 51 years, and we have six children.

“Thank you to the people of East Sepik for keeping me in nine parliaments.

“This is history. I have been prime minister three times. I thank all our forefathers also for believing and keeping me over the past years. The country’s future is in our hands. The country is rich.”

Deputy Speaker and Maprik MP John Simon said: “To facilitate this (farewell) programme and bring you home to the people in ESP, who gave you the mandate over the years, is a great honour.

“It was Sir Pita who requested for you to leave home and go with him to Port Moresby.”

Sir Michael will continue to be governor until the return of writs in July.

