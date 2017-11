IT is now November and in another month’s time, we welcome another New Year – 2018.

I just want to ask the PNG Law Society of their investigation into the “drib drab” issue involving two prominent lawyers exposed by an SBS reporter of how to involve yourself in fizzy deals in PNG.

It is taking quite a while and it is taking very long.

Can someone enlighten us on the outcome of the investigation so far, please?

Tumba Biinem

Port Moresby

