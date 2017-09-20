What is the PM’s 13 about?

I am wondering about the purpose of the Prime Minister’s 13 rugby league game played annually in Papua New Guinea between Australia and PNG.

PNG selects players from the local competition while Australia selects players from the NRL.

The end result is that the score line is huge because our players do not match their Australian opponents in terms of experience and intensity.

What are we trying to achieve? Are we selecting players to beat Australia or we are playing a social game?

If we are serious about beating Australia then we need to select players from the NRL and not from our local competition.

Jezt, Boroko

