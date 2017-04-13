What’s happening with city’s development?

I WAS flying over Port Moresby the other day.

It was a beautiful Saturday morning, with blue skies that stretched beyond where my visionary limits.

It reminded me of the coastlines of the great Australian continent but it further struck me this was my country and Australia was not my country.

The landscape of Port Moresby city is of course improving tremendously.

The meandering road infrastructure is eye-catching.

There are skyscrapers being built around Waigani and CBD downtown.

The Paga Hill development remains idle with no building structures taking shape around there despite the landscaping work with rocks and hills being knocked down here and there.

It is a bare hill top sitting idle.

The ring road looks tremendous.

Can the Government and the property developers let this nation know what is happening because we know millions of public funds have been spent.

Will the development eventuate as promised?

After seeing the great work done to Port Moresby city, I think back to my remote village in Kagua-Erave and many other hamlets and villages that I have seen all around my country.

Hang on I ask myself, what has this city got to do with my people of the rural outback provinces and far flung hamlets and villages?

It is not right for a country of hundreds of tribes and nearly seven million people tucked out in the provinces and regions.

Is there some conspiracy going on, using development as a pretext to rob the people and country?

Have they sold out the country?

The 2017 offers the people some hope for change, for leaders who can truly grow the economy.

Yapi Akore

Kagua-Erave

