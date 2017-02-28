What’s happening to ‘Kristen Radio’

I WRITE in dissatisfaction about the state of Lutheran FM radio commonly known as Kristen Radio.

It is situated at the heart of Martin Luther Seminary campus in Lae.

The building is run down and infested with termites and has been ignored by authorities for decades.

However, the Lutheran University came on board and renovated the building at a cost of half a million kina.

The building was fully furnished to a modern, state of the art building and was handed over to them in 2009.

Kristen Radio, or the voice of the Gospel, was said to be launched in October last year but since then, nothing has happened. Even though their office and studio looks very busy day and night, nothing has been heard about the start of the station.

As Gospel radio listener and a Lutheran Church member, I am still waiting for the station to starting broadcasting again.

Therefore, I urge the radio management to the station back on air as soon as possible.

For the time being, I will still be listening to Radio Lite Catholic FM.

Sola Fide, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...