What’s happening with our pay TSC?

I am a teacher serving in Morobe.

I am sitting on an elevated position.

The school was a level 06 school and has been elevated to level 07.

We are yet to be paid on elevated positions that we are acting on.

The positions were created last year and we were acting on those positions and pending payment of salary on those positions backdated back to first pay of January 2016.

Can the Commissioner Teaching Service Commission, explain to the long delay in providing the 10 digit to teachers who have worked tirelessly on the created positions.

Amnama

Lae

